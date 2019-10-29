Case against John Gilligan after he was stopped at Belfast Airport with €20k in cash dismissed

THE CASE AGAINST John Gilligan who was arrested with more than €20,000 on criminal property charges has been dismissed.

Gilligan, 67, from Greenfort Crescent in Dublin, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in last year with €22,280 in cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante in Spain.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the Irish drugs market.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case and Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment.