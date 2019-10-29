This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Case against John Gilligan after he was stopped at Belfast Airport with €20k in cash dismissed

Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment after the ruling today.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,233 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870845
File photo. John Gilligan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. John Gilligan.
File photo. John Gilligan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE CASE AGAINST John Gilligan who was arrested with more than €20,000 on criminal property charges has been dismissed.

Gilligan, 67, from Greenfort Crescent in Dublin, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in  last year with €22,280 in cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante in Spain.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the Irish drugs market.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case and Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie