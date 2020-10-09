Poll: Which John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?

Image: PA Images

JOHN LENNON WOULD have turned 80 today, imagine. The iconic musician’s mind was behind songs such as Day Tripper, All You Need Is Love and Norwegian Wood – isn’t it good? Instead of asking you who the best Beatle is, let’s come together right now and decide: which version of John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?*



Poll Results: 'Let it Be'-era John Lennon (525) Black & white John Lennon (198) Solo John Lennon (196) Psychedelic John Lennon (169) Black & white John Lennon



Psychedelic John Lennon



'Let it Be'-era John Lennon



Solo John Lennon

*This is by no means a comprehensive list, even though it has been robustly debated by TheJournal.ie‘s reporters and editors this morning – feel free to add other categories of John Lennon in the comments section.