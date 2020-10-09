Poll: Which John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?

JOHN LENNON WOULD have turned 80 today, imagine.
The iconic musician’s mind was behind songs such as Day Tripper, All You Need Is Love and Norwegian Wood – isn’t it good?
Instead of asking you who the best Beatle is, let’s come together right now and decide: which version of John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?*
Poll Results:
*This is by no means a comprehensive list, even though it has been robustly debated by TheJournal.ie‘s reporters and editors this morning – feel free to add other categories of John Lennon in the comments section.
COMMENTS (16)