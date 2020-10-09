#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 October 2020
Poll: Which John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?

And no, ‘all of them’ isn’t an option.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Oct 2020, 9:16 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

JOHN LENNON WOULD have turned 80 today, imagine. 

The iconic musician’s mind was behind songs such as Day Tripper, All You Need Is Love and Norwegian Wood – isn’t it good?

Instead of asking you who the best Beatle is, let’s come together right now and decide: which version of John Lennon is your favourite John Lennon?*


Poll Results:

'Let it Be'-era John Lennon (525)
Black & white John Lennon (198)
Solo John Lennon (196)
Psychedelic John Lennon (169)




*This is by no means a comprehensive list, even though it has been robustly debated by TheJournal.ie‘s reporters and editors this morning – feel free to add other categories of John Lennon in the comments section.

