RACING JOURNALIST JOHN McCririck has died aged 79.

The pundit featured prominently on racing footage with ITV and Channel 4, where he became well-known for his off-beat wardrobe and energetic personality.

In January 2005, he was a contestant in the third series of Celebrity Big Brother.

His family had previously reported that he had been ill recently, but he continued to make various media appearances.

His death was reported by BBC this morning.