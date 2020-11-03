#Open journalism No news is bad news

John Sessions, actor and comedian, dies aged 67

He was known for regular appearances on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Have I Got News For You, as well as his work on Spitting Image.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 1:55 PM
18 minutes ago 4,908 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

ACTOR AND COMEDIAN John Sessions has died at the age of 67.

He enjoyed a career across TV, film and the stage but was best known for regular appearances on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his work on Spitting Image

His agent Alex Irwin said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday, the actor John Sessions died at his home in south London.

“He will be hugely missed.”

Sessions also appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You.

The Scotland-born actor’s big-screen credits included The Good Shepherd, The Merchant of Venice and The Bounty.

He was also known for his surreal performances on his one-man TV shows.

Recent TV drama credits included Victoria, The Loch and Mr Selfridge.

