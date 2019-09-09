This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ahead of Varadkar meeting, Johnson says 'ideal' amount of time left to find Brexit solution

The two leaders are holding a brief bilateral meeting in Dublin today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 9 Sep 2019, 10:53 AM
14 minutes ago 988 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4801264
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

SPEAKING ALONGSIDE TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar at a joint press appearance at Dublin’s Government Buildings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this morning there’s “an ideal” amount of time left to find a solution to the Brexit impasse. 

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach, he referred to the 30 day time period mentioned by Angela Merkel at a meeting between the pair last month, saying she was “totally right”. 

Both the Irish and UK leaders have sought to play down hopes of any breakthrough at their meeting today, as they addressed the media – but Varadkar added that he was hopeful today could provide the start of a solution.  

“We haven’t received such proposals,” Varadkar said of possible backstop alternatives, maintaining a line repeated by the EU and Ireland since Johnson became Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Johnson said that the UK government had “an abundance” of such proposals, and admitted that his recent suggestion of an all-island agrifood zone was not a catch-all solution.

HE said that he “acknowledged” the complexities involved and the “sensitivities evoked by the very concept of a border”, but concluded that “at the core of each problem you find practical issues that can be resolved” with “sufficient energy and a spirit of compromise”.

“I have one message that I want to land with you today, Leo, and that is that I want to find a deal,” Johnson said.

“I want to get a deal. Like you, I’ve looked carefully at no deal and assessed its consequences, both for our country and yours, and yes we could do it.

But, be in no doubt that that outcome would be a failure of state-craft for which we would all be responsible… 

Although Johnson admitted “that this problem of Brexit was not, to be perfectly frank, a conundrum that Ireland ever wished for”, he also maintained that “we must get Brexit done” and that the UK must leave the EU on October 31, “or else I fear that permanent damage will be done to confidence in our democracy in the UK”.

Northern Ireland

Swerving two questions asked of him on when he last visited the border, Johnson said that he doesn’t underestimate the “technical problems and political sensitivities”, and said that he would “never ever institute” checks on the Irish border – adding that he hoped the EU would reciprocate. 

Can we ensure that we continue to have unchecked movement at the border of goods and people and indeed cattle? I think the answer is yes… 
Can we uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all its particulars? Again I say the answer is yes, and our commitment to the peace process is unshakeable.
Can we protect the economic unity of the island of Ireland and the gains that Ireland has won through its membership of the EU single market? And again I think the answer is yes…

Johnson said that along with “getting Brexit done” by November, efforts needed to be put into restoring the Stormont Executive, which fell apart in January 2017. 

When asked about direct rule in Northern Ireland if Stormont hasn’t resumed and there’s a no-deal Brexit, Varadkar crucially said that the Irish government would oppose it, as it would “contravene the St Andrew’s Agreement”.

In an attempt at goodwill, Johnson referred to his and Varadkar’s predecessors, “who put aside differences, who found compromises, who took our countries forwards together in circumstances far tougher than now”.

Varadkar said: “The Good Friday Agreement is proof that old foes can come together to deal with the most intractable of problems. As co-guarantors of the Agreement, I look forward to exploring with you, how working with the Northern Ireland parties, we can restore power-sharing and devolution.”

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

