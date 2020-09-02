This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joseph Kennedy III defeated in Massachusetts senate primary

In the waning weeks of the campaign, Kennedy had leaned into his family’s long political legacy in Massachusetts.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 17,421 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193082

2.55277948 (1) Source: PA Images

US SENATOR EDWARD Markey of Massachusetts has defeated Joe Kennedy III in a Democratic primary.

Markey had harnessed support from progressive leaders to overcome the challenge from a younger rival who is a member of America’s most famous political family.

It marks the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for US congress in the state. Kennedy is the son of former representative Joe Kennedy II, the grandson of Robert Kennedy, and the grand-nephew of John F Kennedy.

Markey appealed to voters in the deeply Democratic state by aligning himself with the liberal wing of the party.

He teamed up with a leading progressive, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the Green New Deal climate change initiative – and at one point labelled Kennedy “a progressive in name only”.

That helped Markey overcome the enduring power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts.

2.55278351 US Senator Edward Markey Source: PA Images

The 39-year-old congressman had sought to cast the 74-year-old Markey as someone out of touch after spending decades in congress, first in the house of representatives before moving to the senate.

At a victory celebration in his hometown of Malden, Massachusetts, Markey ticked off a series of priorities, from support for the Black Lives Matter movement to a call for Medicare for All, to combating climate change, a signature issue for Markey.

Democratic representative Kennedy said that while the results are not the ones he had hoped for, he would work for Markey’s re-election in the November poll.

He said: “The senator is a good man. You never heard me say otherwise.”

Kennedy also suggested that the movement of supporters the campaign pulled together would continue past the current election.

“We may have lost the final vote count tonight but we built a coalition that will endure,” he said. “I would do this again with all of you in a heartbeat.”

In the waning weeks of the campaign, Kennedy had leaned into his family’s long political legacy in Massachusetts.

His pedigree includes former president John F Kennedy; former US senator and US attorney general Robert F Kennedy, his grandfather; and former US senator Edward Kennedy, who held a senate seat in Massachusetts for nearly half a century until his death in 2009.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Markey countered by leaning into his own family story – growing up in the working class city of Malden with a father who drove a truck for the Hood Milk company.

The incumbent now faces a general election contest where he is considered a strong favourite against Republican primary winner, Kevin O’Connor, in November.

Writing for TheJournal.ie in March, political columnist Larry Donnelly said that the result of this primary will be “hugely significant, no matter who wins.”

Had Kennedy emerged victorious, Donnelly wrote that “speculation would commence immediately and in earnest then as to when he will seek the presidency, just as it did after JFK’s elevation from the House to the Senate in 1952.”

However, it was not to be. 

“If he loses,” wrote Donnelly, “it may mark the finish of his career in elected office and the end of the storied Irish-American political dynasty for the foreseeable future.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie