Thursday 11 April, 2019
Chef Rachel Allen's son Joshua pleads guilty to six drugs charges

The 19-year-old did not speak during this morning’s brief court hearing.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 1:27 PM
Image: Shutterstock/corgarashu
Image: Shutterstock/corgarashu

THE TEENAGE SON of chef Rachel Allen has signed a plea of guilty to six drugs charges following his arrest last year in East Cork.

Joshua Allen (19) with an address in Ballinmona, Shanagarry, Co Cork appeared at Midleton District Court charged with four drugs offences at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shanagarry, Co Cork on 30 August 2018.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug, to wit cannabis, at the school.

He was also charged with the possession of cannabis with the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying on the same date in the same place.

He was also charged with the possession of cannabis for sale or supply when the market value exceeded €13,000 or more.

Joshua Allen was also charged with possession of cocaine on the same occasion.

He also faced two other charges on another date at his home. The first charge involves possession of cannabis on 5 September 2018 at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

He also was charged with possession of a controlled drug, to wit cannabis, for the purpose of sale or supply on the same date.

He appeared in court accompanied by his solicitor Don Ryan. He did not speak during the brief hearing.

Inspector Sean McCarthy of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case. He said Joshua Allen made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him this morning.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said the DPP had directed that there be a trial on indictment on all six charges.

The court heard that gardaí had no objection to bail once Joshua Allen signed on three days a week, surrendered his passport and did not apply for other travel documents.

He also has to agree to reside at his home address and not leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Brian Sheridan heard that there was no application for legal aid in the case. He remanded Joshua Allen on bail until his appearance before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on 8 May next.

Olivia Kelleher

