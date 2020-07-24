Poll: Should junk food advertising on TV before 9pm be banned?

IT HAS BEEN reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce restrictions on how unhealthy food is sold in the UK over the coming weeks.

Sky News has reported that these restrictions may include banning online and TV advertising before 9pm and banning in-store promotions.

In 2013, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) introduced regulations banning junk food advertising during children’s programming up to 6pm where children make up 50% of the audience.

So, today we want to know: Should junk food advertising on TV before 9pm be banned?

