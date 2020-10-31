Kanturk shooting: Final funeral for members of O'Sullivan family to take place this afternoon

Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday

Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday

THE FINAL FUNERAL for members of the O’Sullivan family who died in the Kanturk shooting in Co Cork earlier this week will take place this afternoon.

Tadg O’Sullivan and his sons Diarmuid and Mark died on Monday at their family home near Kanturk over what is understood to be a tragedy caused by a dispute over an inheritance.

The funeral of Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid took place yesterday afternoon.

Mark’s funeral is taking place separately this afternoon for family members only. It will be livestreamed at 3.30pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk.

Mark, 26, was discovered in the family home, while Diarmuid, a 23-year-old student, was found dead alongside his father in a field 500 metres away from the family home.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

A detailed 12-page note was found on the body of Diarmuid, which gardaí are examining for further evidence.

Gardaí have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They were alerted to an incident at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadg’s wife, and the mother of the two men, Ann raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

With reporting by Press Association