Kanturk shootings: Father and sons to be buried in two separate funerals

Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday.

Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday.

THREE MEMBERS OF a family who died in a murder-suicide shooting in Kanturk, Cork are to be laid to rest in two separate funerals over the coming days.

Gardaí are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the deaths of brothers Mark and Diarmuid, and their father Tadg on Monday.

Mark was discovered in the family home, while Diarmuid and Tadg were later found in a field 500 metres away.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

One line of inquiry is that the tragedy was caused by a dispute over inheritance.

Gardaí are now examining if a detailed note found on the body of one of the men can provide evidence on whether the killings were pre-planned.

They are also looking at the possibility that Diarmuid and his father Tadg planned to attack Mark in his room in the farmhouse.

Tadhg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan will be buried at St Brigid’s Cemetery in Castlemagner following a private funeral mass for family members at St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm on Friday.

Mark O’Sullivan will buried following a private funeral mass for family members which will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Mark O’Sullivan’s funeral will be livestreamed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The funerals are taking place in accordance with current HSE and government guidelines on Covid-19.

On the local parish Facebook page, Canon Tony Bluitt said people in the parishes of Kanturk and Castlemagner offered their deepest sympathies to Ms O’Sullivan “on the tragic loss of her husband Tadhg and sons, Mark and Diarmuid”.

“All of us are in deep shock and numbed by this heart-breaking news. We pray the Lord’s consolation for Ann and her family and pray for God’s mercy for Tadhg, Diarmuid and Mark. May they rest in peace.”