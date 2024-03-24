Kate Middleton says she's 'enormously touched' by support after revealing cancer diagnosis

KATE MIDDLETON HAS said she is “enormously touched” by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.

The Princess of Wales revealed Friday that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members and the public.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Middleton said.

“The surgery was successful. However, the tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

In a statement released late last night, Middleton and Prince William said:

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.

They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

Middleton’s video message ended weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales had been absent from public life since January, after it was announced she was to have abdominal surgery at The London Clinic hospital.

The public had been kept in the dark about Middleton’s whereabouts as Buckingham Palace remained tight-lipped. This led to huge amounts of online speculation and the spreading of false information and conspiracy theories.

This was further exacerbated after Middleton’s official Twitter account shared an image of her and her children earlier this month on Mother’s Day. However, professional and international photography agencies removed the photo from their services over claims that the picture had been digitally altered.

In a statement, Middleton apologised for the confusion and admitted that the image had been edited.

Middleton’s video message leaves the British monarchy in crisis with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.

Charles – who was just 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements – led tributes to his “beloved daughter-in-law”.

The 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in “her courage in speaking as she did”.

This week, the British Mirror Newspaper revealed that a staff member at the London Clinic had allegedly breached Middleton’s data during her stay in January.

The matter is being investigated by the UK’s data watchdog and hospital management, who promised on Wednesday all disciplinary measures will be taken if the breach is confirmed.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald