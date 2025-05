TICKETS FOR A theatre adaptation of Katriona O’Sullivan’s best-selling book ‘Poor’ have gone on sale.

Produced by The Gate Theatre and Belgrade Theatre Coventry, the show will open at The Gate Theatre on 2 October and run through to 2 November.

Originally published in 2023, ‘Poor‘ is a non-fiction account of O’Sullivan’s journey emerging from her childhood in Coventry and Birmingham “marked by poverty, addiction and homelessness”.

She became a mother at the age of 15 and ended up homeless, drinking excessively.

O’Sullivan ultimately overcame many obstacles to earn her PhD from Trinity College Dublin and went on to teach and write.

Adapted by playwright and screenwriter Sonya Kelly, the play is directed by Róisín McBrinn.

Promotional material for the production reads: “This unforgettable story is vividly and movingly portrayed through her close relationships with family and friends, and thrums with the music that has resonated through her life.

“This Gate Theatre and Belgrade Theatre Coventry world premiere will be a beacon of hope, resilience and community, and will be a catalyst for discussion and change around the most critical social issues of our time.”

In a post to Instagram, the author wrote, “I can’t believe this is actually happening. Poor is going live.

“I have never felt so much care in an artistic process and I cannot wait for you all to see how beautiful the story is on stage. Sonya has bought love and light and life to ‘poor’!

“My dream now is a theatre full of people like me, people who never get to see themselves in art. People who don’t usually go to the theater! You can come see Poor at the Gate and know it will be true & kind & be a bit of you!”

Tickets went on general sale at 12pm.

“All townies welcome xx,” O’Sullivan finished her post.