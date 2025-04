POP STAR KATY Perry, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez and TV presenter Gayle King will be among the all-female group set to touch the edge of space later today.

They will be lofted more than 100 kilometres above the Earth’s surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Sanchez picked the crew, who also include former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

The flight is slated to blast off from western Texas at around 8:30 am (1.30 Irish time)

Their fully automated craft will rise vertically before the crew capsule detaches mid-flight, later falling back to the ground slowed by parachutes and a retro rocket.

Today’s mission is the first all-woman space crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s historic solo flight in 1963.

It is also the 11th sub-orbital crewed operation by Blue Origin, which has offered the space tourism experiences for several years.

The company does not publicly communicate the price of trips made possible by its New Shepard rocket.

Lasting around 10 minutes, the flight will bring the passengers beyond the Karman line — the internationally recognized boundary of space.

There will be a brief period when the women can unbuckle from their seats and float in zero gravity.

‘Incredible and inspiring’

Perry has hailed the “incredible and inspiring” women who will be joining her on a flight into space.

She wrote on Instagram yesterday: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.

“I am so honoured to be alongside five other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew!”

Alongside the post, she shared a video of the capsule that she has been “training in for the last few days”, and revealed her call name is Feather.

She also said she plans to “sing in space”, and explained where all her other “astronaut girly friends” will sit in the spacecraft.

Perry added: “I do believe this (is happening) because believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true.”

In another video, the Roar singer said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self”.

“When I’m looking for it, it’s pretty loud,” she added.

She added that was shocked to discover during space training that the capsule she will travel in was named the “Tortoise” and decorated with a “feather” design – the two nicknames her parents have for her.

“There are no coincidences and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship,” Perry said in the video.

Such high-profile guests are intended to keep public interest in Blue Origin’s work, as it battles multiple rival firms in the space tourism field.

Bezos’ top challenger in passenger flights is Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar sub-orbital experience.

But Blue Origin aims in future to bring space tourists into orbit, competing directly with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

In January, Blue Origin’s much more powerful New Glenn rocket successfully completed its first unmanned orbital mission.

- © AFP 2025 and with additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper