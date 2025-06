TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to an “absolute gentleman” who died after he was struck by a vehicle while cycling in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The cyclist has been named locally as 81-year-old Paddy O’Donoghue from Gortahoonig, Muckross, Killarney, Kerry.

The incident happened on the R569 road, near the Church Grounds in Kilgarvan, gardaí said yesterday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí say the Coroner has been informed, and a postmortem examination will take place.

Locals described Paddy O’Donoghue as an absolute gentleman, who loved the outdoors and regularly cycled in the area. He had often taken part in the Ring of Kerry Cycle each year.

Paying tribute, his local Glenflesk GAA club said: “Glenflesk GAA would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Paddy O’Donoghue on his sad passing.

“He was a true Glenflesk stalwart as a player, mentor and lifelong supporter’’.

Two friends paying tribute to Paddy described him as a gentleman.

“So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Paddy,” one said. “Loved meeting him on my walks, [when] we would sort out all the problems of the world.”

Another told of a time that Paddy O’Donoghue helped someone fix their car while on the way to a sports match: “A gentleman. May he rest in peace’’.

He is survived by his wife Brenda and children Florence, Áine, Denise, Brenda, Báirbre, Patrick and Alice. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. They also said in a statement that the road where the accident took place was closed off and diversions were in place.

It said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.