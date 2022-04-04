#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
Irish food giant Kerry Group to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus

The company, which employs 250 people in Russia and Belarus, said it is “horrified” by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

By Ian Curran Monday 4 Apr 2022, 3:02 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOOD INGREDIENTS GIANT Kerry Group says it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Dublin and London-listed company — which employs roughly 250 people in Russia and Belarus  — said it has taken the decision following extensive consultation with stakeholders.

“Kerry Group has continuously monitored the unfolding situation in Ukraine and we are horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis,” the company said in a regulatory statement to the London Stock Exchange.

“Over the last number of weeks, the group has scaled back activities in Russia and Belarus.

“Following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders, the group announces today that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The statement added, “This suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil our legal obligations.”

Kerry, one of the last Irish companies to continue operating in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, had faced pressure in recent days to withdraw from the country.

Last week, Ireland South Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher wrote to Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon, urging the company to follow other Irish multinationals — like CRH and Smurfit Kappa — and withdraw from the Russian market.

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

