Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Kevin Myers is suing the Sunday Business Post

The former Irish Times and Sunday Times columnist filed the case on Monday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,495 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726486
Kevin Myers
Image: Graham Hughes/Rollingnews.ie
Kevin Myers
Kevin Myers
Image: Graham Hughes/Rollingnews.ie

JOURNALIST KEVIN MYERS is suing the Sunday Business Post. 

The former Irish Times and Sunday Times columnist filed High Court proceedings against the newspaper’s publisher Post Publications Ltd on Monday.

TheJournal.ie understands that the case is in relation to a recent article published by the newspaper that references Myers.

No court documents have yet been filed in the case, so there is no definitive timeline as of yet for how it will proceed. 

Sunday Times column

The Irish journalist hit headlines in the summer of 2017, after a column dealing with the gender pay gap seen at the BBC.

The Sunday Times later printed an apology for “overstepping the mark” by publishing the article. Both the editors of the Irish and British edition of the Sunday Times apologised for its inclusion in the paper. 

Myers’ legal representation and the Sunday Business Post have been contacted for comment.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

