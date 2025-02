KIERAN CUDDIHY HAS been named the new presenter of the Tonight Show on Virgin Media.

It follows the departure of Claire Brock and Ciara Doherty from the flagship current affairs programme in November. Political reporter Gavan Reilly had filled the position in the interim.

Kilkenny-native Cuddihy is the presenter of Newstalk’s drivetime show The Hard Shoulder and will continue in that role.

The Tonight Show airs on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10pm.

Advertisement

Cuddihy said he is excited about the new opportunity and “can’t wait” to start.

“When you look at the presenters that have gone before me, you realise what an institution the show has become over the years.

“What The Tonight Show has consistently taught us is that current affairs programming doesn’t have to be staid and predictable – it can be engaging, informative and entertaining when done right. That’s exactly what I’ll be aiming for every Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Ruairi Carroll, Head of News at Virgin Media Television, said Cuddihy’s appointment marks “a new phase of the show” that “coincides with major political changes both here and abroad”.

“The Tonight Show has never been afraid to ask tough questions and is always engaging. I have no doubt Kieran will not only maintain the reputation for high standards that our viewers expect, but take it to new heights.”