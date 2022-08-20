Cyclist killed in accident with tractor in Kildare

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN NAAS are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane, Co Kildare this morning which killed a cyclist.
At approximately 8.15am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the accident involving a cyclist and an articulated tractor on the Millicent Road in Clane.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8am and 8.30am this morning and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
