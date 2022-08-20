Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Advertisement

Cyclist killed in accident with tractor in Kildare

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 4:52 PM
7 minutes ago 920 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845257
File photo
File photo
File photo

GARDAÍ IN NAAS are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane, Co Kildare this morning which killed a cyclist.

At approximately 8.15am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the accident involving a cyclist and an articulated tractor on the Millicent Road in Clane.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8am and 8.30am this morning and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie