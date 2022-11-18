Number of people injured in serious collision near Kilkenny city

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a serious collision near Kilkenny city in which a number of people have been injured.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that it involved two cars – the crash happened at 3.55pm on the N77 between Kilkenny and Ballyragget.

“A number of persons have been injured. The N77 between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge is currently closed. Local diversions via the Castlecomer Road are in place,” the spokesperson said.

