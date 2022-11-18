Number of people injured in serious collision near Kilkenny city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a serious collision near Kilkenny city in which a number of people have been injured.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that it involved two cars – the crash happened at 3.55pm on the N77 between Kilkenny and Ballyragget.
“A number of persons have been injured. The N77 between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge is currently closed. Local diversions via the Castlecomer Road are in place,” the spokesperson said.
More to follow…
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS