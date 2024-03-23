Advertisement
Luke Hogan shoots at goal for Kilkenny. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Hurling League

Two red cards shown as Kilkenny prove too strong for Limerick in semi-final

Three first-half goals paved the way for the winners to triumph.
5
7.0k
1 hour ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

*****

Kilkenny 3-17

Limerick 1-15

AFTER THE SUFFERING of final losses at the hands of Limerick in recent times, came a game to inject confidence into the Kilkenny camp as they changed that pattern of results. 

Derek Lyng’s side ultimately cantered to this Division 1 league semi-final success at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a game that saw both teams finish with 14 men, key forwards Eoin Cody and Peter Casey dismissed in the second half.

Cody was one of three first-half goalscorers for Kilkenny, Luke Hogan and TJ Reid also raising green flags as they went ahead 3-6 to 1-6 at the break.

