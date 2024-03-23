Two red cards shown as Kilkenny prove too strong for Limerick in semi-final

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kilkenny 3-17

Limerick 1-15

AFTER THE SUFFERING of final losses at the hands of Limerick in recent times, came a game to inject confidence into the Kilkenny camp as they changed that pattern of results.

Derek Lyng’s side ultimately cantered to this Division 1 league semi-final success at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a game that saw both teams finish with 14 men, key forwards Eoin Cody and Peter Casey dismissed in the second half.

Cody was one of three first-half goalscorers for Kilkenny, Luke Hogan and TJ Reid also raising green flags as they went ahead 3-6 to 1-6 at the break.