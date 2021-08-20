#Open journalism No news is bad news

Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 9:44 AM
6 minutes ago 453 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5527376
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

JAPANESE ACTOR SONNY Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died aged 82.

Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for Covid-19 since August 8, Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, said in a statement.

It said he had not been vaccinated.

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called “anti-heroes” trying to survive in a violent world.

He did many of the stunt scenes himself.

His overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film The Street Fighter proved popular in the US.

American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his “grindhouse”, or low-budget kitsch cinema, favourites.

Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in Kill Bill.

Chiba appeared in the 1991 Hollywood film Aces, directed by John Glen, as well as in Hong Kong movies.

Chiba’s career also got a boost from the global boom in kung fu films, set off by Chinese legend Bruce Lee, although critics say Chiba tended to exhibit a dirtier, thug-like fighting style than Lee.

“A true action legend. Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration. #SonnyChiba #RIP,” American actor Lewis Tan said on Twitter.

New York-based writer and director Ted Geoghegan called him “the great Sonny Chiba”.

“Watch one of his films today,” Geoghegan tweeted, followed by images of a fist and a broken heart.

Other fans mournfully filled Twitter threads with clips of his movies and photos.

2.61825679 Sonny Chiba on horseback in Kanazawa, west of Tokyo

Born in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Chiba studied at Nippon Sport Science University and trained in various martial arts, earning a fourth-degree black belt in karate.

Chiba set up Japan Action Club in 1980 to develop a younger generation of actors, including protege Hiroyuki Sanada, who is among Hollywood’s most coveted Japanese actors, landing roles in The Last Samurai and Rush Hour 3.

Chiba is survived by his three children, Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata and Gordon Maeda, all actors.

 

