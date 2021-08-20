Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82

JAPANESE ACTOR SONNY Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died aged 82.

Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for Covid-19 since August 8, Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, said in a statement.

It said he had not been vaccinated.

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called “anti-heroes” trying to survive in a violent world.

He did many of the stunt scenes himself.

His overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film The Street Fighter proved popular in the US.

American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his “grindhouse”, or low-budget kitsch cinema, favourites.

Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in Kill Bill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Chiba appeared in the 1991 Hollywood film Aces, directed by John Glen, as well as in Hong Kong movies.

Chiba’s career also got a boost from the global boom in kung fu films, set off by Chinese legend Bruce Lee, although critics say Chiba tended to exhibit a dirtier, thug-like fighting style than Lee.

“A true action legend. Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration. #SonnyChiba #RIP,” American actor Lewis Tan said on Twitter.

New York-based writer and director Ted Geoghegan called him “the great Sonny Chiba”.