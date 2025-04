A MAN FOUND dead in his home in Co Donegal yesterday has been named locally as Eddie Friel.

Aged in his 60s, it’s understood he lived alone in a bungalow on the Harbour View Drive estate in the fishing town of Killybegs.

His body was found at the quiet estate at approximately 12.20pm yesterday afternoon.

The incident has left Killybegs residents shocked, with local Garda sources suggesting the man may have died as the result of a violent incident.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Niamh Kennedy, who lives in the town, said such an incident is “not the norm” in the town of Killybegs.

“People are just shocked that somebody has been found dead in these circumstances. It is certainly not the norm in Killybegs,” Kennedy said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this man. They are a very well-known family in the area.

“Harbour View is normally a quiet estate and this has just shocked people.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.