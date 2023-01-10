Woman (60s) dies in collision with van in Killybegs, Co Donegal

A WOMAN HAS died in a collision with a van in Killybegs, Co Donegal this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a pedestrian and a van, which occurred on Main Street in Killybegs, at around 5:45 pm.

The pedestrian, a woman in her sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Killybegs Garda Station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.