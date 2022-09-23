Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 23 September 2022
The Explainer: What do recent arrests mean for the Kinahan gang?

Our reporter Garreth MacNamee joins us to look at how months of intense targeting by international police organisations has impacted the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 23 Sep 2022, 6:00 PM
INTERNATIONAL POLICE FORCES have placed unprecedented attention on the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) this year – so what impact is it having on the group?

The US Drug Enforcement Administration announced in April a bounty of $5 million (€5.1 million) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Daniel Kinahan, Christy Kinahan Snr and Christy Jnr, all senior members of the cartel.

The businesses they allegedly used to wash cash were unveiled and sanctions were imposed on those firms, degrading the group’s ability to operate.

And this week saw the well-photographed arrest of John Morrissey, accused of being the gang’s money man.

This week on The Explainer, our reporter Garreth MacNamee joins us to examine what this all means for KOCG. Is it still able to operate as a criminal enterprise, are other gangs filling the void left in Ireland, and what will become of Daniel Kinahan’s aspirations to be a boxing promoter?

This episode was put together by presenters Sinéad O’Carroll and Michelle Hennessy, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie