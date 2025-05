BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES emphasised Canada’s self-determination as he opened the country’s parliament during an historic visit set against US President Donald Trump’s annexation threats.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is also Canada’s head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to deliver the throne speech, an address that outlines the government’s priorities.

Charles, making his first visit to Canada since his coronation, has never commented on Trump’s repeated talk of making Canada the 51st US state.

As well as threatening to annex the country, Trump has also slapped tariffs on Canadian goods including sector-specific levies on autos, steel and aluminium, rattling the Canadian economy – though he has suspended some of them pending negotiations.

In his speech, written by the Canadian government, Charles told the politicians gathered in the Senate Building the crown was a “symbol of unity for Canada”.

After highlighting worrying periods from the past, the monarch said: “Today, Canada faces another critical moment.

Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect.

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.

King Charles and Queen Camilla beside Mark Carney in the Senate Chamber. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War. Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.”

‘The True North is strong and free’

During the 26-minute address, Charles said the Canadian Prime Minister and the US President have begun defining “a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US, rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations”.

Concluding, he gave a nod to Canada’s national anthem, saying: “The True North is indeed strong and free.”

The speech is typically given by the British monarch’s representative in Canada, the governor general.

Queen Elizabeth, the king’s late mother, delivered a throne speech in Canada just twice during her long reign, in 1957 and 1977.

“You see the enthusiasm for our institutions,” Carney told reporters after the speech, pointing to cheering crowds that awaited the king. “Our sovereignty is strong.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla board their plane at Ottawa Airport at the end of the royal two-day visit to Canada. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Carney has vowed to oversee the biggest transformation of Canada’s economy since the end of the Second World War to enable it to “stand up” to Trump.

‘Extraordinary’ symbolism

“In terms of symbolism, it’s extraordinary,” said Felix Mathieu, a politics professor at the University of Quebec in Outaouais.

Mathieu said that today’s event was a message to Trump to show him that “Canada is not alone in this fight.”

Thousands gathered along a parade route for a chance to see the monarch, who arrived in a carriage escorted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police horses. He was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Those gathered waved Canadian flags and watched a fighter jet flyover, with Charles stopping several times to speak to people before and after his speech.

Kirsten Hanson said she welcomed the British king’s show of support as the pressure grows from the US.

“If there’s anything that he can do to demonstrate Canada’s sovereignty I think that that’s fantastic,” she told AFP. “Nobody wants to be absorbed into the US.”

“Elbows up,” said 88-year-old Marion Hand, in reference to Carney’s battle cry in the face of Trump’s annexation threats. She traveled from Mississauga, Ontario for the event.

Charles and Camilla left Canada this evening.

With reporting from © AFP 2025