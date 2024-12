GARDAÍ ANTICIPATE THERE will be more arrests in the Kyran Durnin murder investigation and that a suspect who died yesterday was just one of a number of persons of interest in the investigation.

It’s understood the man, named locally as Anthony Maguire (36), died by suicide.

He had been released without charge last Friday. A house in County Louth linked to Maguire was searched by forensic specialists while he was detained.

A woman was also arrested.

Sources have said that gardaí are working on the theory that a group of people may have pertinent information in relation to the case. Gardaí are focused on what those people know about what happened to the boy.

It is understood that there has been a large amount of information passed to the gardaí from the public in County Louth.

Kyran Durnin, who would now be eight years old, and his mother were initially reported missing from their home in Drogheda, Co Louth on 30 August.

After extensive inquiries gardaí have been unable to find him, identify any information on his current whereabouts, or find any evidence that he is alive.

A murder investigation has now been opened as gardaí involved in the case believe that the child has died.

Gardaí believe he was killed two years ago and that at a meeting Tusla, the child and family agency, was duped into believing that he was alive.

It is understood that Maguire may have been involved in that aspect of the crime and that is why they arrested him.

Sources said this morning that there is no question of the investigation being wound up following the death of the man.

It is understood that Maguire was not the only “person of interest” in the probe and that a large number of other people could be involved.

Gardaí expect to make more arrests in the investigation and that they are continuing to find evidence against the various suspects.

The coroner has been notified of the death of Anthony Maguire and a full post mortem will be carried out today but they have determined that there is nothing suspicious about his death. Maguire had convictions for assault and other offences including criminal damage.

During the search of his home gardaí used cadaver dogs and other forensic techniques in hopes of finding Kyran’s body.