Friday 17 June 2022
Mother had to rescue two daughters from burning holiday home, court hears

The Flynn family had to flee a house at The Links Holiday Village, Lahinch, during a weekend break in 2018 after flames and smoke had been seen coming from the fuse box.

By Ray Managh Friday 17 Jun 2022, 1:15 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A MOTHER HAD to rescue her two daughters aged two and four from a burning holiday home in Lahinch, Co Clare, the Circuit Civil Court has heard.

Barrister Sharbee Morrin told Judge John O’Connor that the Flynn family had to flee the house at The Links Holiday Village, Lahinch, during a short St Patrick’s weekend break in 2018 after flames and smoke had been seen coming from the fuse box.

Mr Morrin, who appeared with John O’Leary Solicitors, Tallaght, for Maya and Fiona Flynn, now aged eight and six, and their mother Justyna Wierzejska, said that shortly after arriving at one of the holiday homes on 16 March the lights had started to flicker before the house had been plunged into darkness.

Judge O’Connor heard that the girls’ father, Paul Flynn, an electrician, of Tamarisk Avenue, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, had told his wife and children to get out quickly after seeing the flames and smoke emanating from the fuse box.

Mr Sharbee said Ms Wierzejska had grabbed her two children and while pulling them from the burning house her youngest child, Fiona, then aged two, had struck her head against the doorway suffering a laceration to her forehead.

He said Maya, aged four at the time, had not been physically injured but both children had suffered post-traumatic stress and had later fulfilled medical diagnostic criteria for mild adjustment disorder.

The children had been treated initially at an accident and emergency unit and later by their GP Dr Deborah McGrane of the Birchview Surgery, Tallaght, and by child consultant and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Helen Leader, at her Bon Secours Clinic.

Mr Morrin said that in a medical report Dr McGrane had stated that Fiona had suffered a laceration injury and had been left with a small scar on her forehead. Dr Leader had reported that the adjustment disorder relating to both children had resolved due to the passage of time and prudent management by her parents.

Both children, through their mother, had sued The Links Holiday Village, Ennistymon Road, Doagh, Lahinch, and JV Communications both of whom were claimed to have been responsible for the care, control and management of the “dream Ireland holiday homes.”

Counsel said the family had been temporarily put up by holidaying neighbours before having been given a new holiday home to complete their mini break.

Mr Morrin told the court liability was not in issue and settlement offers of €25,000 and €15,000 had been made to Fiona and Maya respectively on behalf of both defendants in the case and he was recommending acceptance of the offers by the court.

Judge O’Connor, approving the settlements, said he considered the offers fair in both cases.

The children’s mother, Ms Wierzejska, has previously settled a claim on her own behalf against both defendants for an undisclosed damages figure.

