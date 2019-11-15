Lansdowne Road Dart station will be temporarily closed for a match on Monday

THE DART STATION at Lansdowne Road will be closed temporarily on Monday evening for the Republic of Ireland v Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium.

The station will be closed from 5.30pm to 11pm on 18 November for a trial run before the Aviva Stadium hosts four games during Euro 2020 next summer.

The Dart services will continue as normal on Monday, but people attending the match will have to get off the train at either Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount stations during the closure times on Monday.

This test will be examining the logistics, mobility, safety, security and access to the stadium before the next round of matches next June.

Ads, social media posts, leaflets and on-board announcements on the train will be issued in the lead-up to the closure on Monday.

70 volunteers and match stewards will be available to guide match-goers along the walking routes from the other stations. It is advised that people allocate more time than usual for their journey to the stadium on this day.

For more details on the closure, visit the Euro 2020 website.