FIREFIGHTERS ARE TACKLING a large fire at an industrial estate in Newry, Co Down.

Footage of the blaze shared on social media show flames and thick smoke rising from the site at the Greenbank Industrial Estate on Ballinacraig Way, south of Newry city centre.

It’s understood the fire may have started at or near Formula Karting, a go-kart track in the industrial estate.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) told The Journal that emergency personnel were alerted to the fire at 11.47am.

NIFRS are dealing with an ongoing incident at Greenbank Industrial Estate, Newry.

Residents are reminded to keep all windows and doors closed in the local area. — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) July 13, 2024

Six vehicles and dozens of personnel were dispatched to the scene and are continuing to deal with the incident.

In a statement shared on social media, NIFRS said: “Residents are reminded to keep all windows and doors closed in the local area.”

The PSNI has advised motorists that there are traffic delays in the estate due to the fire.

“Traffic is currently at a standstill at the Warrenpoint Carriageway and Kilmorey Street and drivers are advised to avoid these areas if possible,” the force said.