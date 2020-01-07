RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died aged 81

VETERAN IRISH BROADCASTER Larry Gogan has died at the age of 81.

The DJ was one of the most-loved figures on Irish radio and is synonymous with his 2FM programme The Golden Hour and his Just a Minute Quiz.

Announcing the sad news this morning, Dee Forbes, Director General, RTE said:

“Larry Gogan was a living legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations — whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song — Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.”

Gogan had six-decade career in Irish radio working across both RTÉ Radio One and 2FM.

He also presented a number of television programmes but it was his radio career that endeared him to listeners across the country.

Forbes said today that he was “cross-generational and universally popular”.

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves,” Forbes added.

Dan Healy, Head of RTE 2FM said: