Tuesday 7 January, 2020
RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died aged 81

The DJ was one of the most-loved figures on Irish radio.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 8:15 AM
18 minutes ago 18,616 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4955882
Gogan in RTÉ studios.
Image: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!

VETERAN IRISH BROADCASTER Larry Gogan has died at the age of 81. 

The DJ was one of the most-loved figures on Irish radio and is synonymous with his 2FM programme The Golden Hour and his Just a Minute Quiz.

Announcing the sad news this morning, Dee Forbes, Director General, RTE said:

“Larry Gogan was a living legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations — whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song — Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.”

Gogan had six-decade career in Irish radio working across both RTÉ Radio One and 2FM. 

He also presented a number of television programmes but it was his radio career that endeared him to listeners across the country. 

Forbes said today that he was “cross-generational and universally popular”. 

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves,” Forbes added.

Dan Healy, Head of RTE 2FM said:

Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built — he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music. Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

