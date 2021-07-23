The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TROUBLES: A High Court judge in Belfast recommended the UK government undertake a human rights compliant investigation into the Omagh bombing.

2. #WARNING: Met Éireann issued a Status Orange thunderstorm and rain warning for three counties this evening and a Status Yellow warning for the entire country.

3. #TRAVEL: Health officials advised that people should only travel abroad if they are fully vaccinated as cases related to travel are on the rise.

4. #RIP: The funeral of the former leader and founder of the Progressive Democrats Des O’Malley took place today.

5. #COVID CERT: Hospitality business owners said they have experienced some false bookings, abuse of staff over the phone and social media abuse by people opposed to the Digital Covid Certificate.