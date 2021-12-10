#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 December 2021
Sofa Watch: Daniel and friends kick off his 60th birthday celebrations

All you need to know about your chat show options tonight.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,590 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5626791

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the darker evenings, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows, so here’s all you need to know about your options tonight.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

As a Late Late Show staple, it’s only right that Daniel O’Donnell celebrates his 60th birthday with Ryan and co in Montrose.

The Irish country music star will be marking the milestone tonight with the help of musical guests like Paddy Cole, Margo O’ Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, David James, Marc Roberts, and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley.

Friends of Daniel’s from other walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty will also be in the studio. And if tonight isn’t enough, a new documentary on the life of the Donegal crooner will be airing on RTÉ One over Christmas.

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird earlier this year confirmed he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease which affects the brain and nerves, eventually causing the muscles to weaken and waste. There is no known cure, though symptoms can be managed. This evening Charlie will speak to Ryan about how he has chosen to face death head-on and will be joined in studio by his wife Claire, and some of his friends and former colleagues.

And for any fans of Dancing with the Stars, Ryan will be unveiling the first four “well-known faces” who will be taking to the dance floor when the show returns to RTÉ One in January. 

Source: Daniel O'Donnell/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections next month, Keanu Reeves virtually joins Graham tonight to chat about returning for the fourth instalment and Neo’s return from the dead.

Also in the studio tonight: Oscar-winning British actor Olivia Colman, talking about her role in the acclaimed real-life murder drama Landscapers; award-winning actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, fresh from her stint as Strictly guest judge; and comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, starring in Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Music tonight comes from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who performs his new single Fall in Love Again.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

