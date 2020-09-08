This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 307 new cases and one further death confirmed in Ireland

Health officials released the latest Covid-19 figures this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 5:33 PM
52 minutes ago 95,636 Views 197 Comments
Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 307 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 30,080.

The Department of Health also reported one further death associated with the disease.

The total number of people with Covid-19 who have died is 1,778. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 160 are men / 146 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • 64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 72 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, eight in Wicklow, six in Galway, six in Clare, six in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission. 

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues.

“Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

Ministers discussed the rise in cases in Dublin and Limerick at today’s Cabinet meeting – where the situation was described as being on a ‘knife-edge’.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to discuss potential changes to measures at its usual Thursday meeting this week before making any recommendations about any additional measures.  

It’s likely further restrictions on household visiting numbers will be among the measures discussed There are also concerns that pubs may not be able to reopen in Dublin and Limerick if further restrictions are imposed.

There has been increasing concern about the rise in cases in both Dublin and Limerick over recent weeks.

At this stage it’s unclear whether the government is willing to contemplate any reintroduction of harsh localised measures – particularly if deaths and ICU admissions remains low.

