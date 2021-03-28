Coronavirus: 13 deaths and 604 new cases confirmed in Ireland

77% are under 45 years of age

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 604 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 13 more people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March. There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 234,541 and the number of people who have died to 4,666.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 298 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 322 patients in hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 66 are in ICU, an increase of two.

There were 18 additional hospitalisations of people that tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

As of 25 March, 760,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland: