Coronavirus: No deaths and 61 new cases confirmed in Ireland

NO FURTHER PEOPLE have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 61 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 27,969.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,777.

Of today’s notified cases:

30 are men, 30 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

39 cases are in Dublin, 13 are in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow

“I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Hayley Halpin