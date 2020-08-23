This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No deaths and 61 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 5:37 PM
42 minutes ago 33,974 Views 107 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183431
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

NO FURTHER PEOPLE have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 61 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 27,969.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,777.

Of today’s notified cases:

  • 30 are men, 30 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • 23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 16 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 39 cases are in Dublin, 13 are in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow

“I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (107)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie