Covid: 10,571 new cases announced in Ireland, 896 in hospital and 90 in ICU

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 4:29 PM
File image of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 5,523 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 5,048 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Wednesday.

As of 8am this morning, 896 people were in hospital with the virus, 90 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that 52 deaths were notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,087. 

Yesterday, there were 6,843 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 5,295 cases by antigen tests, with 910 people in hospital and 90 in ICU. 

The public health advice team is due to issue its latest guidance to government later today. 

The Taoiseach has said he expects to be in a position to give a “clear and comprehensive” statement on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow evening. 

It’s believed that health officials could examine the end of the 8pm hospitality curfew and a partial return to the office. 

