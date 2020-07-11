Coronavirus: Two deaths and 23 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening.

This brings the total number of people with Covid-19 who have sadly died in this country to 1,746.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also said that a further 23 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Today’s figures brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 25,611.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts these patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread of the disease.

Earlier today, Dr Cillian de Gascun said Ireland is “starting to see the effects” of entering Phase Three as daily case numbers reach 20+ nearly two weeks since restrictions were eased.

De Gascun, the Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said it is “concerning” to see daily figures of 20+ new cases in recent days, but added that this was not fully unexpected by health officials.