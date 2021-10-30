Coronavirus: 2,966 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,966 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 470 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 92 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,549 new cases of Covid-19, 481 people with the virus in hospital and 97 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.