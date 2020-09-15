This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Mary Lou McDonald: 'Either we get testing and tracing right or we'll be in a yo-yo effect of further restrictions'

Opposition politicians have said the new plan is confusing.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 3:59 PM
22 minutes ago 1,474 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205309
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said public confidence in the Taoiseach’s ability to manage the Covid-19 crisis has collapsed.

Speaking in the Dáil today, she said the growing rates of infection is “directly related to the Government’s failure to get things right”.

“Amid all of the bluster and the very long press conference that the Taoiseach hosted earlier today, there is on inescapable truth; either we get testing and tracing right and do it quickly or we will be consigned to a yo-yo effect of further restrictions and even lockdowns.

“I have no doubt that citizens will carry the burden of their responsibilities but the Government must also measure up to its responsibilities,” she said.

“You’ve made an appeal again Taoiseach today to individual citizens to shoulder their responsibilities, and that’s fair enough, but the fact is that you are failing in yours,” she said.

“You see you can publish whatever plan that you want, but they’re not worth the paper that they are written on so long as our testing and our tracing capacities are so woefully inadequate.

“So you have to get this right because a first class testing and tracing system is the springboard for everything that we want to see.

“It’s the sure mechanism to allow people to return to work and stay at work safely, to allow children and students to return to education, and to stay there safely.”

She said Dublin “is left in limbo”, adding that those over 70 are left without necessary guidance, and travel advice is confused and unsure again.

Most striking is the absence of any comprehensive plan to step up testing and tracing capacity, she said, telling the Taoiseach that some people are waiting for results of their tests, in some cases, for six or seven days.

Related Read

15.09.20 We're at Level Two of the new Covid plan. Here's why we want to get to One (and avoid Five at all costs)

“It is this inefficiency that allows the virus to take hold and to transmit across our communities… The Taoiseach has to get this right. A first-class testing and tracing system is the springboard for everything we want to see. It is the sure mechanism to allow people to return to work and stay at work safely and to allow children and students return to education and stay there safely.

“It is also essential to ensure our health system does not become overwhelmed at a time when trolley figures are creeping back up and waiting lists of outpatient appointments are at record levels,” she said.

The Dáil is constantly hearing stories about how some people are  constantly waiting longer than they should to either get tested or be informed that they are a close contact.

“I agree 100% in regard to testing and tracing and the centrality of it. It is in the plan and the Deputy knows it is in the plan in terms of ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing capacity, and the extra numbers being employed. That is the reality,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He denied the criticisms that the plan unveiled today places Dublin on a “level 2.5″ stating that the NPHET advice, that placed additional restrictions on the capital, was given prior to the signing off on of the new roadmap.

“There are two issues, namely, wet pubs and people attending matches in stadia with capacities of more than 5,000 people. They are the two issues that deviate from level 2 as now adopted by the Government. That is it,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Also raising concerns about testing and tracing, the Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall said there is a “strong case for localised data on Covid rates in Dublin”. She added that anyone who who expected clarity and coherent advice in the new Covid plan will be “bitterly disappointed” She said the new plan is extremely confusing.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie