YOU MAY BE asking yourself – what on earth is leaf peeping?

Well, it’s a term coined by nature lovers in the US that centres around the admiration and photography of the leaves as they change colour in the autumn months.

Advertisement

It’s popular in states like Vermont and Pennsylvania, with ‘leaf peepers’ travelling there for the sole purpose of capturing the beauty of the leaves before they fall.

The trend is now growing legs in Ireland, with Visit Waterford encouraging people to get out and explore their woodlands as the leaves turn from green to orange, red and brown.

With autumn well and truly upon us, we want to know if you dabble in leaf peeping?

So today we’re asking: Do you leaf peep?