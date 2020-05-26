Leaving Cert students can register for Calculated Grades system from this morning

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS wishing to apply for the Calculated Grades system can do so from this morning.

All Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students can register now on gov.ie/leavingcertificate between 10am this morning and 10pm Thursday 28 May.

All students following the Leaving Certificate Established or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programmes are also required to confirm the level at which they intended to sit each of their subjects. Students will have the option of confirming the level or changing to a lower level.

When registering on gov.ie/leavingcertificate, students must have the following information to hand:

Their Examination Number

Their Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number

Email address

Mobile phone number.

Once the Department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the portal to indicate if they wish to receive Calculated Grades.

Some 61,000 students are expected to register for the portal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This is a brand-new system that it has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to Covid-19 situation. It is vital now that every Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied student is aware of the new online registration on gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades.