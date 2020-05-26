Leaving Cert students can register for Calculated Grades system from this morning

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS wishing to apply for the Calculated Grades system can do so from this morning.
All Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students can register now on gov.ie/leavingcertificate between 10am this morning and 10pm Thursday 28 May.
All students following the Leaving Certificate Established or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programmes are also required to confirm the level at which they intended to sit each of their subjects. Students will have the option of confirming the level or changing to a lower level.
When registering on gov.ie/leavingcertificate, students must have the following information to hand:
- Their Examination Number
- Their Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number
- Email address
- Mobile phone number.
Once the Department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the portal to indicate if they wish to receive Calculated Grades.
Some 61,000 students are expected to register for the portal.
Source: Department of Education and Skills/YouTube
“This is a brand-new system that it has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to Covid-19 situation. It is vital now that every Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied student is aware of the new online registration on gov.ie/leavingcertificate.
The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades.
“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”
Schools have been asked to assist their students as much as possible but if anyone has trouble getting access online, there will be helpline support from midday on Tuesday.
Information on accessing the portal can be found here. Anyone who needs further support can contact the helpdesk at 1800 111 135 or 1800 111 136.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the helpdesk phone lines will only be available between 12pm and 5pm today, and 9am and 5pm tomorrow and Thursday.
Outside of these hours, people can email lcsupport2020@education.gov.ie for assistance.
A guide to Calculated Grades and further information on this process is available here.
With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha
