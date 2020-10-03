6,100 students to get text message this evening upgrading their LC result

Minister for Education Norma Foley informed the country of the error this week.

VER 6,000 STUDENTS will receive improved grades, the Department of Education has announced, following a review of the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

The review was carried out after errors were discovered in the calculated grades system, introduced this year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of exams.

Students are set to receive a test message to let them know if they’ve been impact by the mistakes. The CAO will now work out how many students are eligible to receive a new course offer.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that 6,100 students will receive improved grades.

5,408 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in one subject.

621 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in two subjects.

71 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in three or more subjects.

Earlier this week, Foley said that around 7,200 grades had been affected, with approximately 6,500 students expected to receive higher grades following the review process, which was conducted by US company Education Training Services.

“Last week I expressed my regret to students for what had happened. I want to reiterate that today,” Foley said in a statement this evening.

“You have had an exceptionally difficult year. I’m sorry for that. And I’m sorry this last week delivered more uncertainty to you,” she said.

Foley stressed that no students would receive a lower grade from the review.

It had been estimated that an 1,000 additional college places could be required to deal with the problems caused by the error.

Foley said that the CAO may know as soon as Monday how many students will receive a new offer, but that the process could take as long as a week.

She also said that her department and the Department of Higher Education were working to ensure that anyone entitled to a higher points course would be able to start it in this academic year.

Errors

The first error was in one line of code programmed by private company Polymetrika. It affected the way in which students’ Junior Cycle grades were included in the calculation.

It showed that instead of including Junior Cycle English, Irish, maths and the student’s two best subjects in the calculation, the three core subjects and the student’s two weakest subjects were instead counted.

When the department examined this error, it spotted a second issue contained in the same section of code programmed by Polymetrika.

This error showed that the Junior Cycle results for Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE), supposed to be discounted in the grading system, were instead included in the calculation.

As a result, some students received a higher grade than they should have, while others received a lower grade.

Foley acknowledged earlier this week that some students may have got places in colleges that they otherwise wouldn’t have if the system had not had these errors.

