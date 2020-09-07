Leaving Cert: Average marks up 4.4% this year as students await their calculated grades

AVERAGE LEAVING CERT marks across all subjects and at all levels are up by an average of 4.4%, the Department of Eduction has revealed, as students prepare to access their individual results at 9am this morning.

The decision to allow students the option of accepting calculated grades was announced in May after nearly three months of speculation amid uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus on the State exams.

Those results are finally due out today.

In a down-to-the wire change in how the individual results would be decided, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed last week that past academic performance of schools would not be used to ‘standardise’ student results.

It followed controversy in the UK as the government was forced into a spectacular u-turn on the exam grading process.

The results students in Ireland will receive this morning are based on teacher and school input along with other information as part of a process designed by experts from the State Examinations Commission and other agencies.

Giving an overview of the results, the Department said they are higher than they would be in any normal year – but that the final results are lower than the ones which would have emerged if teacher estimates had been left unchanged.

According to the Department:

While marks may have been adjusted, there has been no change of grade between the school estimate and final result in 79.2% of cases; 83.1% of all grades are either the same or higher than the school estimates while 16.9% of grades are lower

The average marks across all subjects and at all levels have increased on average by 4.4% on last year

Across all subjects at Higher Level the rate of grade 1s has risen by 3.3 percentage points; the rate of grade 2s has risen by 1.8 percentage points; and the rate of grade 3s by 3.2 percentage points

At Ordinary Level, where there was less prevalence of overestimation, the rate of grade 1s has risen by 1.7 percentage points; the rate of grade 2s has risen by 1.8 percentage points; and the rate of grade 3s by 0.3%.

It has not been possible to generate some 2,500 grades – 0.6 % of the total. The Department’s statement explained:

“This arises in the case of students studying an extra subject outside school or in the case of students studying for their Leaving Certificate independently of any formal educational involvement.

“To be fair to all other students, an estimated mark could only be accepted from an appropriate source based on credible evidence. Unfortunately, not all students were able to comply with these requirements. These students have access to an appeals process and will be able to sit the later written examinations.”

Announcing the results, Minister Foley acknowledged students were receiving them at a difficult time, and that it had been a challenging six months for Leaving Cert students and their families.

“This is a very different day from what we had anticipated for you, and from what you had planned and dreamed for yourselves,” Foley said in a statement.

“I do appreciate what an especially difficult time you have had over the past six months, and I want to commend you for the patience, courage and resilience you have shown in that time.

“The creation of the calculated grades system came about to ensure there would be a mechanism to enable the class of 2020 to progress to work or further and higher education on completion of your second level school experience.”

While acknowledging it had been a challenging time for students she said she believed the system was “the fairest possible solution given the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves as we journey together through the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Accessing results

Students will be able to access their grades via the Calculated Grades Student Portal at 9am.

The usual results day buzz, where students would have arrived at their school and collected a brown envelope containing their grades, will be largely absent this year.

Official government guidelines acknowledge the impact of the loss of those in-person celebrations:

“The tradition of coming back to school to celebrate the results with teachers and classmates on the day that the results issue will not be the same as in previous years.

“Schools have been advised to provide support to students in an appropriate way on the day, through enabling students to come to the school if they wish at a scheduled time.”

Those measures, if introduced in an appropriate manner, will allow students to attend the school at a scheduled time to discuss their grade with guidance counsellors, year heads, tutors, and chaplains, according to the guidelines.

Appeals

As in previous years, where a student is not happy with their grade, they can appeal the result – but this year’s appeals process will be much more restrictive than usual with little room for a grade to be changed.

An appeal of a grade will essentially be an administrative appeal to ensure that the grade recorded by the Department of Education matches that allocated by the school, and also matches the grade indicated in the Student Portal.

That appeals process will open on 14 September and close at 5pm on 16 September.

If a student is still unhappy with their grade, they can opt to sit the exam in November in one or more subjects. They will then have two grades – the calculated grade and their exam grade – but the higher of the two will be the final result in that subject.

Students who have opted to sit the exam in November will have access to the traditional appeals process when they receive their results early next year.

CAO first-round offers are due to be announced at 2pm on Friday.