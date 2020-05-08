This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 May, 2020
Leaving Cert cancellation expected and face coverings in the North: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main developments today.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 8 May 2020, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 9,612 Views 32 Comments
Am empty classroom in Dublin. (File photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Updated 13 minutes ago

THERE HAVE BEEN several so-called crunch days for the prospect of this year’s Leaving Cert but today appears to be the biggest so far. 

With officials scrambling for weeks to come up with plans to hold the State exams, the Cabinet will today be presented plans that would see their cancellation. 

It comes as 29 further people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19, with 137 new cases also confirmed. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Ireland

World

  • After conflicting reports in UK newspapers about the length of lockdown, a member of the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies says it could jeopardise social distancing. 
  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-stage plan to reopen the country. 
  • Hong Kong has also begun to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors.
About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

