Leaving Cert cancellation expected and face coverings in the North: Today's Covid-19 main points

THERE HAVE BEEN several so-called crunch days for the prospect of this year’s Leaving Cert but today appears to be the biggest so far.
With officials scrambling for weeks to come up with plans to hold the State exams, the Cabinet will today be presented plans that would see their cancellation.
It comes as 29 further people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19, with 137 new cases also confirmed.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
Ireland
- The Minister for Education Joe McHugh is expected to make a recommendation that this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations be cancelled.
- Health officials confirmed last night that a further 29 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to issue advice to people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces where they encounter challenges while social distancing.
- A Co Louth nursing home has said that 23 residents have died with Covid-19 since 1 April.
- Cafe owners grappling with rent and reduced footfall have expressed frustration and ‘genuine panic’ at the situation they face.
World
- After conflicting reports in UK newspapers about the length of lockdown, a member of the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies says it could jeopardise social distancing.
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-stage plan to reopen the country.
- Hong Kong has also begun to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors.
