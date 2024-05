THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery, whose body was found at the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick in 2010.

A woman in her 30s was arrested yesterday evening in the Limerick area and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, a Garda spokesperson said.

Additionally, two men in their 30s and 40s were arrested during an operation in the Limerick area this morning. They are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Advertisement

All three are detained at a Garda Station in the Limerick Division, the spokesperson said.

To date, 21 arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

Lee Slattery’s body was found on the grounds of the estate on 31 May, 2010 after he had been reported missing days earlier. He was 24 years old and a post mortem at the time found he had died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda Station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.