Leinster 34

Dragons 6

TWO BONUS-POINT wins from two games is exactly how Leinster would have wanted to start their URC season and though there will be many things that Leo Cullen and co. will be frustrated with tonight, they finished strongly to break down the determined resistance of the Dragons.

With a good crowd of 18,397 nearly filling the Aviva Stadium’s lower tier on a cold autumnal night in Dublin, the first half was a tough watch. Leinster led 10-6 at the break and, mercifully, matters improved from there.

