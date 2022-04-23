#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Garda file on leaking of GP contract by Tánaiste sent to Director of Public Prosecutions

The issue was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 18,654 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5745812
Leo Varadkar survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil on the leaking in 2020.
Leo Varadkar survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil on the leaking in 2020.
Leo Varadkar survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil on the leaking in 2020.

A FILE REGARDING the leaking of a GP contract by Leo Varadkar been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will make a decision whether or not to proceed with a charge against the Tánaiste.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that “an investigation file” has been sent for consideration to the DPP, which took place while Varadkar was taoiseach in 2019. 

In November 2020, the Tánaiste survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter but the lack of a conclusion to the investigation has meant it has remained a political issue. 

The matter was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

It followed the revelation that Varadkar had sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the IMO to a rival GP group. 

He had sent the contract to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP who he described as a friend but “not a close friend”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Garda spokesman told the The Journal that it won’t be making further comment on the investigation beyond today’s news. 

He said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie