Garda file on leaking of GP contract by Tánaiste sent to Director of Public Prosecutions

Leo Varadkar survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil on the leaking in 2020.

A FILE REGARDING the leaking of a GP contract by Leo Varadkar been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will make a decision whether or not to proceed with a charge against the Tánaiste.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that “an investigation file” has been sent for consideration to the DPP, which took place while Varadkar was taoiseach in 2019.

In November 2020, the Tánaiste survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter but the lack of a conclusion to the investigation has meant it has remained a political issue.

The matter was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

It followed the revelation that Varadkar had sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the IMO to a rival GP group.

He had sent the contract to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP who he described as a friend but “not a close friend”.

A Garda spokesman told the The Journal that it won’t be making further comment on the investigation beyond today’s news.

He said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.”