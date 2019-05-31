This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liberal Democrats top new UK poll, surging ahead of Conservatives and Labour

The Brexit Party and the Greens have also both seen gains.

By Christina Finn Friday 31 May 2019, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 5,179 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662544
Image: Kirsty O'Connor
Image: Kirsty O'Connor

A NEW OPINION poll in the UK has put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour. 

The Times/YouGov survey puts the pro-remain party at 24%, up six points since before the European elections. 

This is the first time the party has been in the lead since 2010 under Nick Clegg’s leadership.

The YouGov poll puts Labour and the Conservatives 19%, with both parties down five points. 

The Brexit Party is placed at 22%, up four points, while the Greens is at 8%, up two points. 

The poll comes days after the Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party got the largest share of the vote in the European elections, seemingly taking a huge chunk of Conservative voters and even some Labour ones too.

The Liberal Democrats came in in second, followed by Labour and then the Green Party, relegating the Conservatives to fourth.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie