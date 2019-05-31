Liberal Democrats top new UK poll, surging ahead of Conservatives and Labour

A NEW OPINION poll in the UK has put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour.

The Times/YouGov survey puts the pro-remain party at 24%, up six points since before the European elections.

This is the first time the party has been in the lead since 2010 under Nick Clegg’s leadership.

The YouGov poll puts Labour and the Conservatives 19%, with both parties down five points.

The Brexit Party is placed at 22%, up four points, while the Greens is at 8%, up two points.

The poll comes days after the Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party got the largest share of the vote in the European elections, seemingly taking a huge chunk of Conservative voters and even some Labour ones too.

The Liberal Democrats came in in second, followed by Labour and then the Green Party, relegating the Conservatives to fourth.