UK company outlines plans for new hotel and co-living development in Dublin's Liberties

An artist's impression of the proposed development in Dublin 8

THE UK’S BIGGEST co-living company has outlined plans for a new development containing dozens of co-living units less than 1km from Dublin city centre.

The Collective, a London-based company specialising in “group accommodation”, plans to construct the development at New Row South in the Fumbally Lane area of the Liberties.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to buy the site after previously outlining its plans to enter the Irish market.

A planning consultation for the development states that it would contain 144 hotel units and 69 co-living units over four to eight storeys, as well as artist studios, a restaurant and a ground floor public event space.

Of the co-living units, 60 rooms would be 18 sq.m; 3 would measure 19 sq.m; while another 3 would be 20 sq.m. The development would also contain another 3 co-living rooms measuring 24 sq.m, which would be wheelchair accessible.

The company’s plans state that each shared accommodation unit would have access to a kitchenette facility which typically used for the preparation of light snacks and refreshments.

However, it expects that residents would use the communal kitchen/dining area for cooking.

A floor plan of the proposed co-living development. Source: The Collective

No proposed rent has been outlined in the planning consultation.

The proposals have been described as “unwelcome” by Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon, who claimed the development of hotels and student accommodation were undermining the local community.

He also highlighted that planning permission for a number of private apartments had previously been granted for the site.

“It’s doubly frustrating to know that this could have helped with the housing crisis,” Pidgeon said.

“The development is completely tone deaf in terms of the way people want the neighbourhood to go. Most people want to see development in the area with a mix of homes, but this just undermines the strong communities in the Liberties and Tenters.”

Proposals for shared accommodation have already drawn controversy this year, following applications for separate developments in Dun Laoghaire and Rathmines in the capital.

The applications have come at a time when rents across Ireland are continuing to reach record levels, and the government has been criticised for the ongoing housing crisis.

This year, An Bord Pleanála granted Bartra Capital Property Group planning permission for the Dun Laoghaire development, which will contain 208 studio dwellings to be rented out for €1,300 a month.

However, the planning authority ordered the company behind the co-living development in Dún Laoghaire would to change the proposals to include functional kitchens in each bedroom.

The plans drew ire from politicians across the capital at the time, with Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe describing the development as “Dickensian”.

No application for planning permission has yet been submitted for the Dublin 8 development, but it is expected that an application will be made to Dublin City Council in coming of weeks.