This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK company outlines plans for new hotel and co-living development in Dublin's Liberties

The proposed development would see 69 new co-living units situated in Dublin 8.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 11 Nov 2019, 2:48 PM
49 minutes ago 3,335 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4886797
An artist's impression of the proposed development in Dublin 8
Image: The Collective
An artist's impression of the proposed development in Dublin 8
An artist's impression of the proposed development in Dublin 8
Image: The Collective

THE UK’S BIGGEST co-living company has outlined plans for a new development containing dozens of co-living units less than 1km from Dublin city centre.

The Collective, a London-based company specialising in “group accommodation”, plans to construct the development at New Row South in the Fumbally Lane area of the Liberties.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to buy the site after previously outlining its plans to enter the Irish market.

A planning consultation for the development states that it would contain 144 hotel units and 69 co-living units over four to eight storeys, as well as artist studios, a restaurant and a ground floor public event space.

Of the co-living units, 60 rooms would be 18 sq.m; 3 would measure 19 sq.m; while another 3 would be 20 sq.m. The development would also contain another 3 co-living rooms measuring 24 sq.m, which would be wheelchair accessible.

The company’s plans state that each shared accommodation unit would have access to a kitchenette facility which typically used for the preparation of light snacks and refreshments.

However, it expects that residents would use the communal kitchen/dining area for cooking. 

Shared Accom A floor plan of the proposed co-living development. Source: The Collective

No proposed rent has been outlined in the planning consultation.

The proposals have been described as “unwelcome” by Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon, who claimed the development of hotels and student accommodation were undermining the local community.

He also highlighted that planning permission for a number of private apartments had previously been granted for the site.

“It’s doubly frustrating to know that this could have helped with the housing crisis,” Pidgeon said.

“The development is completely tone deaf in terms of the way people want the neighbourhood to go. Most people want to see development in the area with a mix of homes, but this just undermines the strong communities in the Liberties and Tenters.”

Proposals for shared accommodation have already drawn controversy this year, following applications for separate developments in Dun Laoghaire and Rathmines in the capital.

Related Reads

06.08.19 Sinn Féin proposes plan to ban controversial co-living developments
19.07.19 Murphy releases statement after he suggests co-living spaces are like a 'very trendy boutique hotel'

The applications have come at a time when rents across Ireland are continuing to reach record levels, and the government has been criticised for the ongoing housing crisis.

This year, An Bord Pleanála granted Bartra Capital Property Group planning permission for the Dun Laoghaire development, which will contain 208 studio dwellings  to be rented out for €1,300 a month.

However, the planning authority ordered the company behind the co-living development in Dún Laoghaire would to change the proposals to include functional kitchens in each bedroom.

The plans drew ire from politicians across the capital at the time, with Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe describing the development as “Dickensian”.

No application for planning permission has yet been submitted for the Dublin 8 development, but it is expected that an application will be made to Dublin City Council in coming of weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie