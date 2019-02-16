Lidl recalls batch of chocolate bars over allergy concerns

LIDL HAS ISSUED a recall on a batch of its own-brand range of chocolate and caramel bars over concerns that some bars containing nuts may have been placed in incorrect packaging.

Customers have been warned about the German retailer’s 6-pack Mister Choco & Caramel Bars, as they may contain Caramel Peanut Bars, which contain peanuts – a warning not mentioned on the product’s label.

This means the bars could be a health risk to anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert about the bars this afternoon, with the affected batches with a ‘Best Before’ codes of January 2020.

The company is expected to issue a point-of-sale notice to customers, who are advised to return the product to the store where they bought it.