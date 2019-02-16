This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Lidl recalls batch of chocolate bars over allergy concerns

The bars could be a health risk to anyone with an allergy to nuts.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 2:45 PM
19 minutes ago 1,286 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497268
Image: Lidl
Image: Lidl

LIDL HAS ISSUED a recall on a batch of its own-brand range of chocolate and caramel bars over concerns that some bars containing nuts may have been placed in incorrect packaging.

Customers have been warned about the German retailer’s 6-pack Mister Choco & Caramel Bars, as they may contain Caramel Peanut Bars, which contain peanuts – a warning not mentioned on the product’s label.

This means the bars could be a health risk to anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert about the bars this afternoon, with the affected batches with a ‘Best Before’ codes of January 2020.

The company is expected to issue a point-of-sale notice to customers, who are advised to return the product to the store where they bought it.

